LG chairs Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board meeting

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired a meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and discussed various issues related to new Yarti Niwas Bhawans at Srinagar, Jammu, and Ramban, at Raj Bhavan here.

The eminent members of SASB- Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, D. C. Raina, Prof. Anita Billawaria, Tripta Dhawan, Dr. Sudershan Kumar, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri- presented valuable suggestions for optimum utilisation of the Yatri Niwas Bhawans and facilities for pilgrims.