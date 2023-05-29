LG condemns killing

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday condemned the terrorist attack on a civilian in Anantnag.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG extends his condolences to the family of civilian Deepu.

The LG said the government and entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the family.

“Our security forces remain committed in their resolve to thwart the designs of terrorists and all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

The LG said that the government and entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the civilian’s family.

Our security forces remain committed in their resolve to thwart the designs of terrorists and all efforts will be made to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the LG said.