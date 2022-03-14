LG condoles loss of life in Jammu fire; announces ex-gratia

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the loss of lives due to the LPG Cylinder blast in Jammu. As per an official statement, the Lt Governor has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh each to those who got seriously injured in the unfortunate incident.
The Lt Governor said: "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to LPG cylinder blast at a scrap shop in Jammu. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. Directed the district administration to provide all the necessary assistance”.
"An ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to be given to the families of the deceased in Jammu LPG Cylinder blast incident. Ex gratia of Rs 1 lakh to be given to the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 to those with minor injuries," the Lt Governor said.