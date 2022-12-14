LG conducts on-site inspection of transit accommodations

Baramulla / Bandipora: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted the on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodations for the Prime Minister’s package employees at Baramulla and Bandipora on Wednesday.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG ascertained the progress of the work being carried out at the two sites and laid emphasis on timely completion of all the works.
He interacted with the officials and engineers engaged at Baramulla and Bandipora. The concerned Deputy Commissioners (DCs) briefed the LG on the progress of works pertaining to different departments including power, water supply, and other additional works.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Sehrish Asgar, and Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Owais Ahmad were present on the occasion.