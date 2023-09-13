LG, CS, DGP attend Humayun's wreath laying ceremony

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and family of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Muzamil Bhat and other senior officers from J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces Wednesday paid tributes to the officer who died in the line of duty during an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that LG Sinha paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of DySP Humayun Bhat who laid down his life during an operation in Anantnag district.

The LG also paid tributes to Indian Army officers Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok.

He said the entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.