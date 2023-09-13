LG, CS, DGP attend Humayun's wreath laying ceremony

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and family of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Humayun Muzamil Bhat and other senior officers from J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary forces Wednesday paid tributes to the officer who died in the line of duty during an encounter in Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that LG Sinha paid homage by laying wreath on the mortal remains of DySP Humayun Bhat who laid down his life during an operation in Anantnag district.
The LG also paid tributes to Indian Army officers Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhancok.
He said the entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief.
Later, the LG met the family members of DySP Humayun Bhat and expressed his deep condolences and stated that the nation is proud of Police officers like him.
The ceremony was held here at District Police Lines late Wednesday evening. Heart wrenching scenes were witnessed as the family members, relatives, and his batch mates were seen beating their chest.
The senior Police, paramilitary, and Army officers paid rich tributes to the fallen officer.
Later, the body was shifted to his Humham residence.
Hundreds of people had already arrived at his residence.
Dilbag Singh and Vijay Kumar were among the scores of senior Police officers present at his residence.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on behalf of the J&K Police Pariwar DGP Dilbag Singh condoled the killing of officers of J&K Police and Army in an encounter at Gadool, Kokernag, Anantnag.
The statement quoted the DGP as saying in his message that he was deeply saddened by the terrible loss of three young officers.
The DGP said that every loss of life was unfortunate adding that perpetrators of the criminal act would be brought to justice soon.
He extended his sympathies with the bereaved families adding that the entire J&K Police was at the beck and call of the NoK of the fallen officers.