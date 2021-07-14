LG dedicates Govt Ayurvedic Medical College Akhnoor to public

Jammu: Augmenting the preventive and curative health care facilities for the people of J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Akhnoor and dedicated it to the public.

“With the new state-of-the-art Ayurveda facility, we have achieved a new milestone in the healthcare sector of Jammu and Kashmir”, the Lt Governor observed.

The first Ayurvedic College in J&K with 63 seats will help the students to gain the learning of the Ayurveda system. In addition, the 60-bedded hospital would prove to be a boon for the people seeking Ayurvedic treatment, the Lt Governor noted.

This Ayurvedic Medical College will also have a great impact on the social, economic, and health system of this area, he added.