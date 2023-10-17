LG dedicates specialised snow clearance equipment, vehicles to people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday dedicated the specialised snow clearance equipment and vehicles to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the equipment procured by J&K Disaster Management Authority was handed over to the Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Directorate of PW (R&B) Department to carry out safe and effective snow clearing and maintain accessibility for the citizens.

The 170 Disaster Response and Snow Clearance equipment under the SDRF I, II, and III include snow cutters, backhoe loaders, tractors with snow ploughs; light recovery vehicle cranes, wheel mounted front end loaders, variable snow ploughs, and wheel and chain mounted excavators.

Principal Secretary of Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailender Kumar; Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan; and Secretary of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Nazim Zai Khan were also present on the occasion.