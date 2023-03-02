LG directs BRO to complete work on Amarnath yatra tracks

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete work on Amarnath yatra tracks within the specified timeframe.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the officers from the J&K administration and BRO here, the LG sought the details of the scope of work to be undertaken for the widening, restoration, and maintenance of both the stretches of yatra track that have been handed over to the BRO.
He was apprised of the scope of work survey done via drone.
Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) member K N Rai, Principal Secretary, Public Works (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar, Chief Engineer, BRO, Brig Saket Singh, Additional Secretary to Lt Governor Akshay Labroo, and Additional Chief Executive Officer, SASB, Rahul Singh were present on the occasion.