LG directs BRO to complete work on Amarnath yatra tracks

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to complete work on Amarnath yatra tracks within the specified timeframe.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a meeting of the officers from the J&K administration and BRO here, the LG sought the details of the scope of work to be undertaken for the widening, restoration, and maintenance of both the stretches of yatra track that have been handed over to the BRO.