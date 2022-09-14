LG directs officials to identify land for developing local industries in Poonch

Poonch: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed the officials to identify land for developing local industries in Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) during his visit to the forward areas of the border district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation on the LoC and forward areas at the border village Degwar Terwan in Poonch.
The LG was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the LoC, development works in the border villages by the Army, counter-infiltration grid, and operational preparedness.
Interacting with the officers and personnel of the armed forces, the LG commended them for their selfless service in challenging situations.
He appreciated the excellent synergy between civil administration, J&K Police, Army, and other security agencies.
“I salute the exemplary bravery of our armed forces. J&K is witnessing new dawn of peace, progress, and prosperity. Our armed forces, Police, and CAPFs are handling the challenges with full strength, valour, and dedication. India will give a befitting reply to anyone who tries to disturb peace, unity, and integrity of the country,” the LG said.
Later, he addressed the border population at Government Girls High School Degwar Terwan.
The LG said that BADP had accentuated the development process of the villages along the border.
“The J&K government has rolled out several new schemes for the comprehensive development of the border villages,” he said.
The LG took feedback on the benefits being extended under PM Aawas Yojna and other schemes and facilities like LPG and scholarships from the people present in the gathering.
He asked the people present on the occasion to ensure enrolment of those who might have been left out under the SEHAT scheme.
“They should register themselves to get a Golden Card, which is providing health coverage to every family of J&K,” the LG said.
He said that various unprecedented initiatives and interventions by the J&K administration had led to a corruption-free, fear-free, and transparent governance system in J&K.
The LG said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a special focus on the development and prosperity of border people, especially the youth.
He said that the young generation should come forward and avail the benefits of various schemes launched under Mission Youth to become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs.
The LG asked the people to avail maximum benefits from a transparent and responsible governance system put in place in J&K.
He asked them to give feedback on the various e-services launched to uproot corruption from J&K.
The LG said that after the complete implementation of the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments and the establishment of a three-tier system in J&K, the funds received by the panchayats had increased considerably.
“The goal of the J&K administration is to bring the development process in terms of health services, road connectivity, education, and other services in villages especially the border villages at par with that of towns and the cities,” he said.
The LG directed the district administration to identify land for developing local industries in the district. He said that the government had kept the provision to provide greater incentives for remote and border areas under the Industrial Development Scheme.
He was accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Brigadier Rajesh Bisht, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, DIG Haseeb Mughal, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and other senior officials of civil administration and the Army.
Earlier, Member DDC Poonch Abdul Ghani submitted a memorandum of demands to which the LG assured appropriate redressal of all the genuine issues on merit.
DDC Chairperson Poonch Tazeem Akther, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar were also present on the occasion.