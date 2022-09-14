LG directs officials to identify land for developing local industries in Poonch

Poonch: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday directed the officials to identify land for developing local industries in Poonch and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) during his visit to the forward areas of the border district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG, who is on a two-day visit to Poonch, undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation on the LoC and forward areas at the border village Degwar Terwan in Poonch.

The LG was briefed on the overall security situation prevalent on the LoC, development works in the border villages by the Army, counter-infiltration grid, and operational preparedness.