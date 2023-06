Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday expressed shock and grief over the loss of a life in a fire incident at a hotel in Pahalgam.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of a life due to the unfortunate fire incident at a hotel in Pahalgam.

My heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family. I have instructed the Deputy Commissioner to render all necessary assistance to the family,” the LG said in an official statement issued here.