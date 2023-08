Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in an unfortunate fire incident in Bingara village of Ramban.

"Deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in a tragic fire incident in Bingara village, Ramban. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. Directed district administration to provide all possible assistance," the LG tweeted.