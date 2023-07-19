LG expresses grief over loss of lives

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in house collapse and landslides triggered by heavy rains in Bani area of Kathua district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a condolence message, the LG said: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic incident triggered by heavy rains in Kathua, in which a number of persons have lost their lives and many others are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. I have directed the district administration to provide all possible aid to the bereaved families, who have lost their near and dear ones as well as medical assistance to the injured.”