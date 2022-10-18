LG expresses pain, anguish over killings

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists had made a huge mistake and they would have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG paid tributes to killed civilians and urged people to come together to root out terrorism and its ecosystem.
The LG urged every section of the society to identify those who were misguiding the people and trying to disrupt the peace and development process in J&K.
“I want to tell those who are trying to disrupt peace in J&K that you have made a big mistake. I assure the people they will be severely punished. We will not rest until we strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” he said.
The LG said that there had been a drastic reduction in the number of terror incidents.
“Security forces have intensified counter-terror operations to crush terror ecosystem. Now there are no calls for bandhs in Kashmir at the behest of neighboring country. Now a common man can earn his livelihood peacefully. We have succeeded in choking terror funding and recruitment to a large extent,” he said.