LG expresses pain, anguish over killings

“I want to tell those who are trying to disrupt peace in J&K that you have made a big mistake. I assure the people they will be severely punished. We will not rest until we strike the last nail in the coffin of terrorism,” he said.

The LG said that there had been a drastic reduction in the number of terror incidents.

“Security forces have intensified counter-terror operations to crush terror ecosystem. Now there are no calls for bandhs in Kashmir at the behest of neighboring country. Now a common man can earn his livelihood peacefully. We have succeeded in choking terror funding and recruitment to a large extent,” he said.