LG extends felicitations on eve of Jyeshtha Ashtami

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his warm greetings to the people on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that the auspicious occasion is a celebration of righteous living, love, compassion and harmony. It holds immense religious and cultural importance for the people of the UT, especially Kashmiri Pandit community. Let us pray to Mata Kheer Bhawani to guide us on the path of righteousness and bless our land with peace, happiness and prosperity, Lt Governor said.