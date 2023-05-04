LG extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people.”

The LG said that Lord Buddha’s teachings of non-violence, love, and compassion continue to guide humanity on the path of harmonious living.

“His eternal message of right action and being a light unto yourself have profoundly impacted humanity. May this joyous festival of Buddha Purnima usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for everyone,” the LG said.