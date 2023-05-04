Front Page

LG extends greetings on Buddha Purnima

LG Manoj Sinha
LG Manoj Sinha File
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my hearty greetings and good wishes to the people.”

The LG said that Lord Buddha’s teachings of non-violence, love, and compassion continue to guide humanity on the path of harmonious living.

“His eternal message of right action and being a light unto yourself have profoundly impacted humanity. May this joyous festival of Buddha Purnima usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for everyone,” the LG said.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com