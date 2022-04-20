LG extends greetings on Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Prakash Parv

Guruji's teachings for an honest, truthful, and virtuous life continue to guide humanity and inspire us to seek strength from truth and knowledge.

Let us take a pledge to work relentlessly towards achieving unity of mankind and to work selflessly for the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and well-being of its people.