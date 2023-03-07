LG extends greetings on International Women's Day

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended his greetings and best wishes to all the women on the International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on March 8.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to women empowerment. This year's theme ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality’ gives us an occasion to celebrate their invaluable contribution in the making of digital society and an opportunity to eradicate gender gap in digital access and make it safer, inclusive and equitable.”