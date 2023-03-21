LG extends Navratri greetings

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended Navratri greetings to the people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, I extend warm greetings to all the citizens, especially Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters, who are celebrating Navreh.”
He said that Navratri symbolises the spiritual joy and the triumph of good over evil.
“It is an occasion to pray for strength, courage, determination and to promote goodwill, brotherhood, peace, harmony, and to remind ourselves of our rich spiritual heritage,” the LG said. “May Navratri festivities bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and a brighter future to all.”