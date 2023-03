Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended his greetings on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On this sacred occasion, I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people. May the Almighty continue to guide us on the path of selfless service, strengthen the spirit of brotherhood and usher in happiness and prosperity for all.”