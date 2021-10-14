LG extends Vijayadashami greetings

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashmi, also celebrated as Dussehra.

In a message, the Lt Governor said that Vijayadashmi symbolises the victory of good over evil.

“This auspicious occasion inspires the humanity to lead a pious, virtuous and noble life. It is an occasion to promote peace and harmony in the society. The celebration of Vijayadashami marks the hope of a bright future”, observed the Lt Governor.

May this season of festivities bring peace, happiness, prosperity, and a brighter future to all, the Lt Governor added.