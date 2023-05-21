LG extends warm welcome to G20 delegates

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday extended a warm welcome to delegates of G20 nations and members of multilateral organisations to Jammu and Kashmir for the third Tourism Working Group meeting.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing the historic opportunity and honour to J&K to host the G20 meeting.
“I extend a warm welcome to distinguished delegates of G20 nations and members of multilateral organisations to 'Paradise on Earth'. From dreamy scenery to enchanting lake to snow-capped majestic mountains, J&K offers perfect environs for 3rd Tourism Working Group Meet,” the LG tweeted. “I would like to express my deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing this historic opportunity and honour to J&K to host the G20 meeting. I am sure the delegates will also be able to experience priceless culture, cuisine, besides warm hospitality.”