LG felicitates J&K Police, Army, BSF

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday felicitated the contingents of J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary BSF.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Beating the Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations held at Maulana Azad Stadium, the LG also felicitated the parade commander and deputy parade commander of the marching contingents of boys cadets from NCC, boys and girls contingents of schools, ex-servicemen, cultural performers, gymnastics and daredevils of J&K Police for their display in the Republic Day Parade on January 26.
The official spokesman said that during the ceremony, marching bands of the armed forces played the inspiring patriotic tunes on the brass bands and pipe drum bands.
He said that musical tunes including Vijay Bharat, Dhawaj ke Rakshak, Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja, Veer Sipahi, Jai Ho, Sare Jahan Se Achha on the brass band and Deshon Ka Sartaj Bharat, India Gate, Naurange, Lahure Ko Relimai, Surya, Kargil Hill and He Kancha on pipe band enthralled the audience.
The Beating the Retreat ceremony concluded with the ‘Jahan Dal Dal Pe Sone ki Chidiya’ with simultaneous display of fireworks followed by the national anthem.