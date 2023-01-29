LG felicitates J&K Police, Army, BSF

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday felicitated the contingents of J&K Police, Army, and paramilitary BSF.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Beating the Retreat ceremony that marked the culmination of the four-day Republic Day celebrations held at Maulana Azad Stadium, the LG also felicitated the parade commander and deputy parade commander of the marching contingents of boys cadets from NCC, boys and girls contingents of schools, ex-servicemen, cultural performers, gymnastics and daredevils of J&K Police for their display in the Republic Day Parade on January 26.

The official spokesman said that during the ceremony, marching bands of the armed forces played the inspiring patriotic tunes on the brass bands and pipe drum bands.