LG figures in Indian Express list of most powerful Indians

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, living up to his persona of a hard-task administrator with enviable fighting spirit against all odds, has retained his slot in the coveted ‘IE 100’ list of national English daily ‘The Indian Express’, figuring at number 24.

Significantly, the ranking of LG Sinha, who has secured a place in the prestigious list of “Most Powerful Indians” consecutively for the third time, has surged from 71 in 2022 to 24 this year.

In 2021, the Lieutenant Governor had secured 25th place in this list.

The prestigious list included the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar occupying top three slots respectively.

While enlisting qualities for placing the Lieutenant Governor of J&K at 24th spot, the national daily mentioned that it was “not easy to run Jammu and Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of its special status in 2019.”