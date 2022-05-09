LG flags off 12 SKUAST-K students for US study tour

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday flagged off a batch of 12 undergraduate students from SKUAST-Kashmir on a study tour to Kansas State University, USA.

The 12 undergraduate students are from the faculties of Agriculture, Horticulture and Forestry.

They will be visiting USA under the Student Overseas Fellowship Programme of National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) funded by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) & World Bank.