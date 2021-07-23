LG flags-off first night flight from Jammu

Jammu: Much awaited night operation of commercial flights began at Jammu airport with the maiden flight from Jammu to Delhi taking off at 8 pm on Friday.

The inaugural night flight was virtually flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha from Jammu Civil Enclave with a full complement of passengers for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi.

‘Go First’, formerly known as GoAir, became the first private airliner to operate the maiden night flight from Jammu and thus create a history. The airliner described the moment as a “salute to the spirit of Jammu.” It will operate scheduled flight from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar

The Lieutenant Governor acknowledged the support of Government of India and different agencies for coordination and ensuring the fulfilment of various procedural and on-ground facilities imperative for the start of night operations. Sinha observed that the much-awaited facility would give relief to the passengers and in turn would have a long term positive impact on the economy of the region.

“The commencement of the night flight operations will give impetus to the local economy, investment by enhancing the aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region. It will also provide much needed flexibility for residents of the Jammu division to travel to the national capital and beyond,” he added.

As per ‘Go First’ Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona, the passengers in the maiden flight G8 196 enjoyed the Airbus A320neo.