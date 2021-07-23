LG flags-off first night flight from Jammu
Jammu: Much awaited night operation of commercial flights began at Jammu airport with the maiden flight from Jammu to Delhi taking off at 8 pm on Friday.
The inaugural night flight was virtually flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir Manoj Sinha from Jammu Civil Enclave with a full complement of passengers for Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, New Delhi.
‘Go First’, formerly known as GoAir, became the first private airliner to operate the maiden night flight from Jammu and thus create a history. The airliner described the moment as a “salute to the spirit of Jammu.” It will operate scheduled flight from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar
The Lieutenant Governor acknowledged the support of Government of India and different agencies for coordination and ensuring the fulfilment of various procedural and on-ground facilities imperative for the start of night operations. Sinha observed that the much-awaited facility would give relief to the passengers and in turn would have a long term positive impact on the economy of the region.
“The commencement of the night flight operations will give impetus to the local economy, investment by enhancing the aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region. It will also provide much needed flexibility for residents of the Jammu division to travel to the national capital and beyond,” he added.
As per ‘Go First’ Chief Executive Officer Kaushik Khona, the passengers in the maiden flight G8 196 enjoyed the Airbus A320neo.
“Go First will operate four flights a week from Jammu on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to Delhi and three flights from Jammu on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to Srinagar respectively. Schedules of these flights have been planned to offer passengers additional options and convenient connections from Delhi and Srinagar,” he said.
Khona said, “It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate the first night flight from Jammu to Delhi as a salute to the spirit of Jammu. Jammu & Kashmir has always been a strategic market for us and we are committed to the development of the Union Territory as we grow our operations here. This initiative will assist the farming community and also strengthen the tourism sector, which plays a major role in the economic growth of the region.”
“We will continue to provide better connectivity and play a role in the economic development of J&K. Go First is also strengthening the network across the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir by enhancing the number of flights to-and-from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar,” he said.
On July 18, the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh through a tweet had announced the beginning of night operation of flights from Jammu airport.
“News that should bring Cheers to all. After our constant persuasion for the last 5 years, it has been decided to operate a late evening Air Flight between JAMMU and DELHI, most likely from Friday, 23rd July. Go Air has agreed for it. Thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, you have always been generous to J&K,” Dr Singh had tweeted.
Principal Secretary Industry and Commerce, Jammu & Kashmir Ranjan Thakur, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh, Airport Director Sanjeev Garg, Air Commodore A S Pathania AOC, Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg, CASO - CISF Jammu Airport Gurjeet Singh, Deputy Commandant, CISF Jammu Airport Mahesh Singh, Deputy Commandant, CISF Jammu Airport Vikas, Group Captain Sandeep Singh, COO; Wing Commander Manav Anand, SATCO; CSO - CISF Jammu Airport Vijay Mishra, Deputy SP, Anti hijacking Sajad Ahmed, DIG Police Atul Goel and SSP Police Chandan Kohli too witnessed this historic occasion virtually.
Yesterday a successful trial run of night-flight was also conducted by the airport authorities.
As per airport authorities, the re-carpeting work of the runway was completed and the runway approach lighting system, which included a series of light bars with strobe lights, was already installed and put in operation.
Accordingly, night operations were started with all other facilities like Instrument Landing System (ILS), CAT-1 lights, PAPI, etc. as they were already installed and commissioned at the Jammu airport. It was also informed that the extended runway of 1300 feet length was merged with the existing one, and all allied works would also be completed by August 31, 2021.
Even though the Jammu airport had extended its operational timings in early 2019, the night flights facility in Jammu remained a distant dream due to unwarranted delays in runway expansion work and other allied procedures that gathered pace in the past year. Pertinently, the move will also benefit the farmers of the region as the UT government recently inked an MoU with Go Air (Go First) for subsidised air transportation of vegetables and fruits from Jammu and Kashmir, with the first consignment of Srinagar cherry and Jammu lichi being dispatched to Dubai and Mumbai, respectively. The formal inauguration of the cargo facility is expected soon.