LG flags off Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Dal Lake

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Dal Lake in Srinagar.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Tiranga Utsav was a celebration of the ideals and aspirations of the country.

“I appeal to everyone to join this campaign by hoisting the tricolour on their homes from August 13 to 15,” the LG said.

The spokesman said that hundreds of Shikaras under the district administration’s Tiranga Utsav, carrying the Tricolour rowed together in the Dal Lake instilling the spirit of nationalism and peace, as part of the celebrations commemorating the 75 years of independence.