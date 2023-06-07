LG flags off J&K’s 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims

Srinagar: Flagging off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims of Jammu and Kashmir from the Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for their successful pilgrimage and J&K’s peace and prosperity.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.

“I pray for the successful pilgrimage of the blessed pilgrims who are embarking upon the sacred journey for performing the Hajj,” the LG said.

He also prayed for peace and prosperity for J&K and well being of its people.

A total of 40 flights would be operating from June 7 to 22 from the Srinagar International Airport.