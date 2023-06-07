LG flags off J&K’s 1st batch of Hajj pilgrims
Srinagar: Flagging off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims of Jammu and Kashmir from the Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha prayed for their successful pilgrimage and J&K’s peace and prosperity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.
“I pray for the successful pilgrimage of the blessed pilgrims who are embarking upon the sacred journey for performing the Hajj,” the LG said.
He also prayed for peace and prosperity for J&K and well being of its people.
A total of 40 flights would be operating from June 7 to 22 from the Srinagar International Airport.
This year, around 12,079 pilgrims from J&K and 452 from Ladakh would perform the Hajj pilgrimage.
The Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India (GoI), would receive the Haj pilgrims at Jeddah.
Chairperson J&K Hajj Committee Safina Baig; Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam Akshay Labroo were also present on the occasion.