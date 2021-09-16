LG for making J&K’s firefighters best in country

Observing that there is no greater public service than saving lives, the Lt Governor exhorted the cadets to discharge the noble responsibility with utmost zeal and dedication. “Carry forward the rich legacy of courage and bravery, and come out as a formidable force to deal with emergency situations,” he asserted.

The Lt Governor highlighted the government’s efforts to develop the skills and expand the scale of the emergency services to meet its increasing need in continuously developing villages, towns, and cities.

“We have ensured up-gradation of all facilities of Fire and Emergency Services and provision of modern fire tenders and rescue equipment,” the Lt Governor said.

Continuous training of fire services personnel, and keeping them aware of the changing fire safety norms is the need of the hour, he said, adding that the UT government will provide every possible support to set up a dedicated Fire Academy to further enhance their capability to confront the future challenges and hazards.

“I assure the support of the government in creating requisite infrastructure and human resources to develop our fire services personnel as the best Fire-Fighters crew of the country,” the Lt Governor said.

“Dedicated efforts are also being made to strengthen the human resource in the Fire Services by filling up the vacancies in a transparent manner on a fast-track basis,” he added.