LG for scaling up local handloom, handicrafts to global level

The Lt Governor noted that Jammu Haat will be a unique marketplace, in the heart of the city and will display the richness of J&K's culture. It will serve as a platform for organizing buyer-seller meets creating opportunities for enhancing local business & exports on a permanent basis by connecting local artisans with a multitude of markets, he added.

He said that the Haat will empower the local entrepreneurs to build successful businesses by providing high-quality training programs, advisory services and this access will help people achieve economic self-sufficiency through small business development, besides promoting local heritage & tourism.

“I believe that Jammu Haat can bring about a massive change in the handicraft, handloom and local industry at the grassroots level in Jammu”, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said that the tradition of handicrafts, handlooms has been part of our society for the last ten thousand years. “Our primary focus is to scale up the local industries of handloom and handicrafts to global level”, he added.

The Lt Governor noted that the UT government is not only committed to the preservation and development of local art but also for the social and economic upliftment of lakhs of people associated with the handicraft sector in J&K.

He recalled that the Karkhandar scheme started in August this year aimed to create a bridge between traditional crafts and market, besides training the artisans, weavers associated with this rich heritage. The scheme broadly aims to revive the languishing crafts; upscale the learning techniques of trainees; improve the wages of the craftsmen through collectivization and creating linkages with producer organizations to inculcate entrepreneurial skills and aptitude to the trainees.

“Under the 'Karkhandar' scheme during the training beneficiaries will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month and an additional Rs 25,000 to buy raw materials and other items. After the training, all the craftsmen and weavers who want to start their own unit will be provided all possible financial assistance from the administration”, the Lt Governor said.

Besides extending financial support to the people associated with local crafts, the UT government is making sustained efforts to promote the branding of GI tagged handicrafts on priority basis so as to provide international market to the artists through e-commerce. Very soon Basohli painting, Basohli pashmina products, Kishtwar loi and Chikriwood craft will also get the GI tag, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said that a major part of the Udhampur Industrial Estate has been reserved for women entrepreneurs. Similarly, Jammu Haat will also act as an exclusive hub for Women Entrepreneurs associated with small and medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), and will play an important role in the Sustainable Economic Growth of the entire region”, he added.

The Lt Governor said that the UT government is making committed efforts for youth empowerment, especially women, through programmes like Hausla, Himayat, Mumkin, Parwaz, Umeed, Tejaswini, Sankalp, Saath, Rise Together etc. Besides, youth clubs have been established in all panchayats, making the Youth a partner in the governance process and UT’s development. In the last few months, around 20,000 youth have been empowered financially to start their enterprises, he added.

The Lt Governor announced the extension of financial assistance to the artisans and youth who want to start their enterprise in the field of traditional crafts or any other small scale industrial unit.