LG for showcasing J&K’s cultural heritage to world

Srinagar: “J&K is blessed with the unparalleled wealth of cultural heritage which is mostly unexplored and need to be showcased to the world”, observed the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.

The Lt Governor was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of Culture & allied departments including Department of Libraries & Research; Archives, Archaeology and Museums, and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages here at Civil Secretariat.

This is the land of Sufis and Saints like Shankaracharya, Nund Reshi, Habba Khatoon, Lal Ded, Devi Rupa Bhawani and there is a need to develop heritage sites at their birthplaces in order to make their life history more accessible to the young generation. Laying special focus on promotion and development of shrines, monuments, and heritage sites to attract more tourist inflow to the UT, the Lt Governor directed the department to integrate tourism and cultural promotion plans, besides holding traditional and cultural events on the backdrop of the historic significance of these important places so that the visiting tourists, as well as the locals, can get the first-hand experience of the rich cultural heritage of J&K.

Specific directions were passed for the development of Shri Shiv Khori and Baba Banda Singh ji Bahadur Shrines at Reasi.

While taking stock of the future deliverables of the department, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officials to prepare an annual activity calendar of Culture department so that people are able to know that what’s in the offering for them and can plan accordingly.