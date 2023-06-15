LG gifts his expensive watch to class 7th DPS Srinagar student

Srinagar: In a unique gesture of love for children, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday gifted his costly watch to a class 7th student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Srinagar. A school official said that during a function, a class 7th student praised the watch of LG Sinha saying, “Sir, your watch is very beautiful.”

He said that within seconds, the LG gifted his costly watch to the student saying, “This is a token of love for you.”

Recalling his own college days, the LG reminisced about the support of his teachers and guidance in navigating the complexities of studying mathematics.