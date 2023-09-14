LG, GOC 15 Corps, DGP, lay wreath

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday laid a wreath and paid homage to Col Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak, who were killed in the line of duty in an operation against terrorists in Anantnag.

"My deepest condolences to their families. The grateful nation will forever remain indebted to the brave hearts,” the LG said in a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, General officer Commanding 15 Corps (Chinar Corps), Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai along with Chief Secretary, Security Advisor to LG, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh laid wreaths to pay homage to the fallen officers in a ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment.

An Army spokesman in a statement issued here said that the mortal remains of Col Manpreet Singh and Maj Aashish Dhonchak had been transported by a special aircraft for last rites to their native hometowns where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.

“In this hour of grief, the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity, safety and well being,” the statement said.