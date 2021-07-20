LG greets people
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
In his message of felicitation, the Lt Governor observed that the festival is celebration of the spirit of inclusiveness and endorses the sense of generosity amongst all the sections of the society, an official handout said.
“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the people and hope that the spirit of benevolence and selfless service symbolized by the Eid-ul-Adha will foster peace and harmony,” the Lt Governor added.
“May this occasion deepen the bond of communal harmony and amity among all sects, and bring progress and prosperity in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with good health for all,” the Lt Governor prayed.
In view of the evolving situation, “I urge everyone to follow the Covid protocols, display Covid appropriate behaviour, offer Eid prayers at home and stay safe,” the Lt Governor said.