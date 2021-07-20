LG greets people

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message of felicitation, the Lt Governor observed that the festival is celebration of the spirit of inclusiveness and endorses the sense of generosity amongst all the sections of the society, an official handout said.

“On this auspicious occasion, I convey my best wishes to the people and hope that the spirit of benevolence and selfless service symbolized by the Eid-ul-Adha will foster peace and harmony,” the Lt Governor added.