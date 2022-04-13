LG greets people on Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti. In a message, the Lt Governor said that the harvest festival of Baisakhi is a celebration of hard work of our farmers and marks a new beginning for the future.
May the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi instill in us the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat' and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," the Lt Governor added.
The Lieutenant Governor has also greeted the people on the eve of Mahavir Jayanti. In a message, the Lt Governor said that Bhagwan Mahavir's life and teachings inspire us to lead a life of compassion, truth, humility and non-violence.
Bhagwan Mahavir's vision and wisdom is a beacon of hope and salvation for the entire humanity. Let us, on this day, resolve to rededicate ourselves to his noble teachings which are of eternal relevance, added the Lt Governor.