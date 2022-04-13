LG greets people on Baisakhi, Mahavir Jayanti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Baisakhi and Mahavir Jayanti. In a message, the Lt Governor said that the harvest festival of Baisakhi is a celebration of hard work of our farmers and marks a new beginning for the future.

May the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi instill in us the spirit of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshth Bharat' and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all," the Lt Governor added.