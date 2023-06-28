LG greets people on Eid

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday greeted the people on Eid-ul-Adha.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all.”

He said that the holy festival was a celebration of the spirit of sacrifice and brotherhood.

“The joyous occasion inspires each one of us to follow the path of love, compassion and forgiveness,” the LG said. “May the festival of Eid-ul-Adha usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all.”