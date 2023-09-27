LG greets people on Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi (SAW)

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday extended his greetings and good wishes to the people ahead of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG said, “On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), I convey my greetings to all.”

He said: “Prophet Muhammad (SAW) showed us the path of an egalitarian society based on compassion, peace, love, harmony, and brotherhood. The timeless teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continue to guide humanity on the path of kindness, equality, and universal brotherhood. May the joyous occasion of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all and inspire us to follow the path of righteous living and work for the welfare of all.”