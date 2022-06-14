LG greets people on eve of Prakash Parv of Guru Hargobind ji

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji. Expressing his good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the Lt Governor said that Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was the embodiment of compassion, bravery, sacrifice and universal brotherhood.
The auspicious occasion of Prakash Parv would serve to instill in the people the sense of sacrifice and brotherhood.
His profound message of leading an honest, truthful and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity, the Lt Governor added.