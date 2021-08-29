LG greets people on Janamashtami

Srinagar: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings on the eve of auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janamashtami.

In a message, the Lt Governor said the festival reinforces the belief that a life of morality and righteousness can be achieved amidst all difficulties through devotion, selfless service, commitment and compassion.

“May this Janmashtami strengthen our faith in the goodness of mankind, inspire us to lead a virtuous life and usher in happiness, prosperity and well-being of all. We should renew our commitment to Lord Krishna's ideals on this occasion,” Lt Governor added.