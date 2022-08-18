LG greets people on Janmashtami

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor ManojSinha Thursday extended his heartiest greetings on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said, “The life and teachings of lord Krishna have a profound significance, which continues to enlighten and guide us in our daily life. On this auspicious occasion, let us imbibe lord Krishna’s message of love, compassion, discipline, knowledge, and selfless action, and dedicate ourselves to the service of the nation. May the festival bring joy and happiness for all.”