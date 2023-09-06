Front Page

LG greets people on Janmashtami

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha greeted the people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

In his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I convey greetings and good wishes to all. Lord Krishna symbolises devotion, discipline, godliness, rootedness, sthita-pragya, acceptance and Niyat Karma- prescribed duties. On this sacred festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, we must rededicate ourselves to his eternal teachings and build a society full of love, peace, brotherhood and compassion. May the festival inspire us towards the goal of Viksit Jammu Kashmir and herald peace and prosperity for all.”

