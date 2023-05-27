LG greets people on Jyeshtha Ashtami

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to the people on Jyeshtha Ashtami.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “Heartiest greetings to the people, especially to sisters and brothers from Kashmiri Pandit community on the auspicious occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami. Prayers to Mata Kheer Bhawani for well being, peace and prosperity for all.”

He said that the congregation of devotees from across the world would pay obeisance at Kheer Bhawani temple and that the festivity symbolises J&K’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage and an inspiration for living a virtuous life.

“May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani continue to guide us in the path of righteousness and shower her blessings on all for years to come,” the LG said.