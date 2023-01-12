LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Lohri, which falls on January 13 and Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people and wish them every happiness and prosperity.”
He said: “These festivals are a symbol of our shared ethos and culture and mark the beginning of an auspicious period of the year. The joyous occasion also provides us an opportunity to salute the indomitable spirit of our farmers and to recognise their hard work and contribution to nation building. May the festivals bring prosperity, happiness and joy for all.”