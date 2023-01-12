LG greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Lohri, which falls on January 13 and Makar Sankranti, which falls on January 14.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri and Makar Sankranti, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people and wish them every happiness and prosperity.”