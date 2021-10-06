LG greets people on Navratri

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Navratri.

In a message, the Lt Governor said Navratri signifies the triumph of good over evil.

“It is an occasion to nurture righteousness within and to radiate peace, love, and harmony,” he said.

The Lt Governor expressed hope that the 9-days festival will inspire people to lead a virtuous and noble life and it will bring peace prosperity and happiness for all, an official statement said.