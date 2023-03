Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday extended his warm greetings to the people, especially the members of the Parsi community, on the occasion of Navroz, the Parsi New Year. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his message, the LG said that the auspicious occasion of Navroz symbolises new beginnings and celebration of seasons.

"May the festival bring happiness, health and prosperity to all," the LG said.