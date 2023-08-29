LG greets people on Raksha Bandhan

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on the eve of Raksha Bandhan.

In a message, the LG said: “On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people.” He said that Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters.

“Rakhi symbolises love, compassion, affection and mutual trust between sisters and brothers. May the spirit of this festival strengthen the familial bond, unity, harmony and brotherhood in the society and usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” the LG said.