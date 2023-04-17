Front Page

LG greets people on Shab-e-Qadr

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor Manoj SinhaSpecial arrangement
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday greeted the people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in a message, the LG said: “On this sacred occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people. The pious night provides an opportunity to self-introspect, pray to Almighty, seek forgiveness, and dedicate ourselves in the selfless service of humanity. May the auspicious occasion usher in peace, happiness and prosperity for all.”

