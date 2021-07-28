LG grieved, announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to NoK

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the Next of Kin (NoK) of those who lost their lives in the tragic cloudburst in Kishtwar. The grievously injured would be given Rs 50,000 each and Rs 12,700 under SDRF would also be disbursed.

Relief under SDRF for loss of houses, utensils, clothing, household goods, cattle, cattle shed, loss of agricultural land etc. would also be provided by the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar.

"The J&K government will do everything possible to support and protect the affected families. In such trying times, it is our duty to care for those who have been unfortunately affected by these natural calamities," the Lt Governor said.

Earlier in the morning, the LG through his official Twitter handle had expressed grief over the loss of lives and devastation in Kishtwar. In a series of tweets, he also detailed about steps being taken to provide reprieve to the affected families.

“Saddened over loss of precious lives due to flash floods caused by cloudburst in Dacchan, Kishtwar. My thoughts are with bereaved families,” LG Sinha tweeted.