LG hails security forces’ role in J&K

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today flagged off Central Reserve Police Force’s cycle rally from Jammu to Raj Ghat, New Delhi, as part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations.

Four cycle rallies from Jorhat, Sabarmati, Kanyakumari, and Jammu passing through various historical places will culminate at Raj Ghat memorial on 2nd October, an official handout said.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor “saluted the security forces for playing commendable role in Jammu and Kashmir and promoting peaceful and inclusive society,” an official handout said.

The Lt Governor, the statement said, observed that the CRPF has a rich legacy of 83 years of serving the nation. With countless stories of valor and sacrifices, such unique examples are rare in the history of security agencies, he added.

He said that in the last 13 months, there has been a meaningful change, and Jammu & Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development by overcoming the difficulties.

The recent structural changes brought about in the governance paradigm in J&K have given impetus to the overall development, be it in the field of agriculture, education, industry, infrastructure, rural connectivity, or employment and entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor said.