LG hands over appointment letter to assassinated civilian’s wife

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over an appointment letter to Sunita Sharma, wife of assassinated civilian Sanjay Sharma at Raj Bhawan on Sunday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG assured all possible assistance and support from the J&K administration to the family of the assassinated civilian.

Terrorists killed Sanjay Sharma in Pulwama on February 26, 2023. His family members were also present at the Raj Bhawan.