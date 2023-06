Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha handed over an appointment letter to Sakshi Devi, wife of killed civilian Deepu at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that terrorists in Anantnag killed Deepu on May 29, 2023.

The LG assured every possible assistance and support to the family of the killed civilian.

The family members of Deepu were also present at the Raj Bhawan.